Deputies, medics respond to 1-vehicle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Several medics responded to a one-vehicle crash in Miami County Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies and medics were dispatched before 2:15 a.m. to the 4200 block of Crane Road on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Boil advisory issued after water main break for part of Clark County
- ‘It’s a shame;’ Neighbors detail moments before large police investigation near Dayton park
- Can you help? Police looking to ID men accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that deputies and medics were at the scene.
No other information about the crash was released.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group