Can you help? Police looking to ID men accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for two men accused of using a wheelchair to help steal from Dick’s House of Sport.

Beavercreek police said the incident occurred on March 8 at the Dick’s House of Sport located at 2770 Fairfield Commons Drive.

The men are accused of stealing approximately $2,210 worth of merchandise.

“They concealed the merchandise and left the store without paying for it,” the department said.

The wheelchair pictured was found in the parking lot, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes these men is asked to contact Beavercreek police officer Worley at (937) 426-1225 ext. 154 or worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov. Any tips may remain anonymous.

