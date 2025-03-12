Murder trial for 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing, killing man scheduled

SIDNEY — The trial for a 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing and killing a man in Shelby County has been scheduled.

Toribio Antonio “Bennie” Galvan-Whitehead’s trial is scheduled for July 28 through August 1, according to Shelby County Common Pleas Court records.

Galvan-Whitehead’s case stems from a “group fight” at a Sidney park during the early morning hours of May 16.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he allegedly stabbed and killed 23-year-old Christian Vaughn during the fight. He’s also accused of critically wounding another boy in the knife attack.

Galvan-Whitehead was arrested the next day after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

He is facing one count of murder and felonious assault, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Shelby County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Judge ruled that Galvan-Whitehead’s case would be bound over from juvenile court to adult court in October.

In his decision, the judge wrote that prosecutors said Galvan-Whitehead’s girlfriend “... helped clean and re-hide the knives used by (Galvan-Whitehead) at his direction after (Galvan-Whitehead) fled the crime scene and initially hid the knives himself.”

Prosecutors said the knives were moved around and hidden in three places in a house in Sidney before police found them in the basement. They were described as kitchen knives.

