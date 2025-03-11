Man charged after shots fired during St. Patrick’s celebration near UD

DAYTON — An officer was hurt trying to arrest a suspect near the University of Dayton campus this weekend.

Tuesday, a judge told the suspect he needs $100,000 to get out of jail.

Murph-Heard faced a magistrate in Dayton Municipal Court Tuesday.

He’s facing charges including resisting arrest and gun charges.

In court documents, police wrote he was carrying a concealed and stolen handgun, one that was stolen in Dayton in 2015, and added he is not allowed to have a gun because of previous felony convictions.

The magistrate told him if he comes up with that bail money he’ll be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

All this happened after police said Murph-Heard spent part of his weekend running from officers.

Dayton police say just after 9:00 Saturday night officers were near Brown and Stewart streets trying to break up a large crowd.

As officers were trying to get people to leave, court documents show someone fired shots in the Dewey’s parking lot on Jasper Street and ran.

Body camera video shows an officer use the front tire of his bike to trip Murph-Heard.

The collision caused the officer to flip off his bike and hurt himself.

Police arrested Murph-Heard seven blocks down from Dewey’s in a grass lot across the street from the Taco Bell.

As of right now, Murph-Heard is not charged for actually shooting a gun, but his case has not been to a grand jury yet.

There is the possibility he could face more charges.

