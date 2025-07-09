Cleanup underway after car drops dozens of windows onto street

PIQUA — A street had to be closed after dozens of windows fell from a vehicle.
East Main Street is closed between Cleveland Street and the East Main Street Bridge, the city of Piqua posted on social media.
The city said a vehicle dropped around 12 windows onto the street.
The street is expected to open within the next hour.
