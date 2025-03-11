Men accused of sexually assaulting woman after leaving bar formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman after leaving a bar in Trotwood have been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TJ Sullivan, 24, and David Black III, 26, were both indicted on one count of rape on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 28, the woman left The Palms Lounge and Grill with the Sullivan and Black, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

The men later picked up another man who hasn’t been identified.

The victim told police the men hit her in the face and sexually assaulted her, according to the spokesperson.

Both men remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail and their bonds have been set at $100,000.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group