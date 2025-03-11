Shooting reported near local park

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting near a local park.

Police were called to the 3600 block of E. Second Street around 3:26 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our News Center 7 crew at the scene reports police are investigating near Washington Park.

Police have the area taped off with crime scene tape.

