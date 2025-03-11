Shooting reported near local park

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting near a local park.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Elementary school teacher arrested in undercover Ohio prostitution sting
- Medic attacked in back of ambulance by patient
- Invasive pest detected in Ohio; Quarantine starts today for several counties
Police were called to the 3600 block of E. Second Street around 3:26 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Our News Center 7 crew at the scene reports police are investigating near Washington Park.
Police have the area taped off with crime scene tape.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group