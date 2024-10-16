Teen charged as adult for deadly Sidney stabbing

SIDNEY — A now 17-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in Sidney earlier this year.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, Shelby County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel ruled that Toribio Antonio “Bennie” Galvan-Whitehead’s case would be bound over from juvenile court to adult court.

Galvan-Whitehead has been charged with one count of murder and felonious assault, according to court documents.

As part of having his case bound over, the 17-year-old was also transferred over to the Shelby County Jail Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $500,000.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Galvan-Whitehead was involved in a “group fight” at a Sidney park during the early morning hours of May 16. During the fight, he allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Christian Vaughn, killing him. He’s also accused of critically wounding another boy in the knife attack.

Galvan-Whitehead was taken into custody later that day after a roughly nine-hour standoff.

While at a court hearing in September, prosecutors revealed that they believed Galvan-Whitehead had help hiding the murder weapons after two violent crimes. They accuse the teen of working with two other people to hide two large kitchen knives.

According to prosecutors, the knives were moved around and hidden in three different places inside a house in Sidney before police found them in the basement.

