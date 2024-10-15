UPDATE: AMBER Alert cancelled for abducted Ohio infant

STOUTSVILLE — UPDATE:

An AMBER Alert has been canceled for an abducted Ohio infant.

Police told CBS affiliate WBNS that the child was found safe in Groveport.

INITIAL REPORT:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted Ohio infant.

The alert was issued for two-month-old Caius Burris, of Stoutsville, which is south of Columbus. He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

The suspect is Russell Burris, 27. He’s described as being 5′11″ and 170 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with blue writing. He also has a Playboy bunny tattoo on his right hand.

Russell Burris (Ohio AMBER Alert)

According to the alert, they were last seen in a silver 2009 Honda Accord with license plate number KJC3489. The car is said to have damage to the license plate.

There could also be other passengers in the car named Bernard Turner and Rhonda Sprague, according to the alert.

