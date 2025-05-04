Man airlifted from cruise ship after medical emergency

CAPE FLATTERY, Washington — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 54-year-old man from a cruise ship after he experienced a medical emergency on Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest shared in a post on X that one of their crews based out of Air Station Port Angeles airlifted a man from a Norwegian Bliss Cruise Ship near Cape Flattery, Washington.
The 54-year-old man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to the post.
Video of the rescue showed a member of the Coast Guard lowering down with a basket onto the bow of the cruise ship before raising the man to the helicopter above.
The man was taken to Olympic Medical Center, according to the post.
#BREAKING Today, @USCG crews from Air Station Port Angeles successfully medevac’d a 54 Y/O male experiencing stroke-like symptoms from the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss near Cape Flattery, WA, and was transported via local EMS to Olympic Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/MM2hSs8XEN— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 3, 2025
