Local

Man airlifted from cruise ship after medical emergency

By WHIO Staff
Airlift From Cruise Ship Washington Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest on X. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)
By WHIO Staff

CAPE FLATTERY, Washington — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 54-year-old man from a cruise ship after he experienced a medical emergency on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest shared in a post on X that one of their crews based out of Air Station Port Angeles airlifted a man from a Norwegian Bliss Cruise Ship near Cape Flattery, Washington.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 54-year-old man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to the post.

Video of the rescue showed a member of the Coast Guard lowering down with a basket onto the bow of the cruise ship before raising the man to the helicopter above.

The man was taken to Olympic Medical Center, according to the post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read