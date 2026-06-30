Coroner IDs body found by fishermen in Great Miami River

DAYTON — The body found by fishermen in the Great Miami River earlier this month has been identified.

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As previously reported, crews were called to the area of West River Road on reports of a body in the water around 8:40 am. on June 13.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 39-year-old Zona Bolen.

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News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought first responders to the scene.

“Me and my buddy are out here fishing the Great Miami River, and we just seen a (expletive) body,” the caller told dispatchers.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by Five Rivers Metro Parks.

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