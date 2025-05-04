10-year-old girl dies after tree falls on home

ATLANTA, Georgia — A 10-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her home after overnight storms in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, a tree fell on a home on Mims Street in Atlanta, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Six people, including the child, lived in the home, according to investigators.

The child was identified as 10-year-old A’erica Dixon, WSB-TV reported.

Dixon’s mother and grandmother were taken to the hospital, but are listed as being in stable condition.

A GoFundMe set up to support the family said that A’erica, who they affectionately called Tink, was in bed with her grandmother when the tree fell.

The grandmother’s pelvis was broken, and she is paralyzed in one leg, according to the family.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide additional support to the family, WSB-TV reported.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group