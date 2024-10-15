UPDATE: House destroyed after explosion in Shelby County; coroner on scene

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:08 a.m.:

Many firefighters and a coroner have responded after an explosion destroyed a house in Shelby County Tuesday morning.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is right now at the scene. We will have the latest information on this house explosion today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

As first reported Tuesday on News Center 7 Daybreak, several fire departments responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 17000 block of Sharp Road on initial reports of a house fire.

News Center 7 received a photo and video from iWitness 7 Viewers.

They showed a large plume of smoke from the fire. Both viewers said they heard a large boom at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Assistant Sidney Fire Chief Jason Truesdale told Hershovitz their department was the first to arrive on the scene.

“We had a house explosion. We have debris about 200 yards in diameter. At this time, it’s currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal,” he said.

Truesdale could not say if anyone was inside the house at the time of the explosion, but News Center 7′s team reported seeing a coroner’s vehicle arrive on the scene around 9 a.m.

Truesdale said the only thing left was the basement and other homes were damaged from the explosion.

Perry Post Salem Rescue asked the public Tuesday morning on social media to avoid the 17000 block of Sharp Road.

