School board votes on additional curriculum audit after critical race theory concerns

XENIA — Dozens of people attended a local school board meeting Monday night after the district put the topic of critical race theory on the agenda.

Xenia Community Schools School Board member Jeremy Cox claims critical race theory is being taught in classrooms.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Gabriel Lofton said, “Xenia Community Schools solely utilizes curriculum that is age appropriate and in alignment with Ohio State Standards… To be entirely clear, Critical race Theory is not being taught now and has not been taught in the past.”

Per Cox’s request, the school board voted on whether they should conduct a second audit of the curriculum to see if it’s being taught.

