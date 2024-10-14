9-year-old dead, 10-year-old injured in bicycle crash in Ohio

ELYRIA — A nine-year-old boy is dead, and another boy is hospitalized after a bicycle crash in Ohio.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Burns Road in Elyria, outside Cleveland, on initial reports of a crash, according to the Elyria Police Department.

A Jeep SUV driver tried to pass two boys on their bicycles while going east on Burns Road.

The bicyclists changed direction and collided with the jeep, Captain James Welsh said.

Medics gave first aid, but the nine-year-old body died at the scene. A helicopter transported the 10-year-old to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

