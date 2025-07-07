New video shows suspected drunk driver getting on wrong side of interstate ahead of crash

CLARK COUNTY — A father and son avoided injuries when a wrong-way driver hit their truck on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the two were part of the four-car crash on I-70 westbound near State Route 235.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers believe the at-fault driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Todd Irvin said he saw the initial crash happen and had just enough time to react before his car was hit.

Irvin was taking an annual trip from Virginia to Wisconsin to go bear hunting.

“My 13-year-old son started coming with me last year,” Irvin said.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, the father and son were headed west on the interstate.

Irvin said he saw headlights coming from the left soon after.

“The vehicle after it struck the second vehicle, I mean, it came right at us, like it was, like it was intentionally trying to hit us,” Irvin said.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson obtained video of the crash from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The video shows the driver getting on the interstate the wrong way, just before causing the crash.

“It happened so fast. I wouldn’t say scared. I was just trying to avoid the collision,” Irvin said.

The wrong-way driver was the only person injured in this crash. He was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Irvin said he was shaken up for hours after the crash.

“My main concern was my son, you know, he was okay, and that’s the main thing,” Irvin said.

Irvin said a witness had to help him pull the car door open.

“I thought my leg was broke. I couldn’t feel my leg,” Irvin said.

The bear hunting trip was canceled, and Irvin had his family pick up his 10 dogs while they waited for a tow truck.

“We had a big hug, you know, just thankful to be alive,” Irvin said.

Irvin said once he gets things squared away with his car, he hopes to still make that trip to Wisconsin with his son before school starts.

