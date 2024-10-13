Country singer spends time with youth at Ohio juvenile detention center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A popular country artist stopped by a juvenile detention center in Ohio last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Grammy-nominated musician Jelly Roll, stopped by the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his show at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a social media post from the Franklin County Domestic Relations and Juvenile Court, Jelly Roll spent time with the youth and talked to them about developing talents and hobbies.

He also talked about his time being incarcerated and how he knew he wanted to make a change.

“Nobody really ever came and poured love into me that I understood… I just knew that if I ever got a chance to make a difference, I would want to come back and do that,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



