Father sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing daughter over prom dispute

TINLEY PARK, Illinois — An Illinois father has been sentenced to more than five decades in prison for killing his 17-year-old daughter over a prom dispute, according to Illinois TV stations Fox 32 and WGN-9.

Mohammed Almaru, 44, was sentenced to 55 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the death of his daughter, Mia Maro, in May 2022.

Both stations report that Mohammed beat Maro to death after a disagreement over prom.

At the time of her death, she was weeks away from graduating high school. She attended Victor Andrew High School, according to WGN-9.

Court documents indicate that Almaru initially allowed Maro to go to the dance but changed his mind because “he did not trust her,” both stations report.

In the days before her death, Maro reached out to a relative saying she thought her father might “beat her” or “kill her,” according to Fox 32.

Maro was found dead on May 1 in the family’s Illinois home, located in the 7800 block of W. 167th Place in Tinley Park.

Almaru was found nearby with self-inflected wounds and had taken pills in an apparent suicide attempt, both stations report.

According to WGN-9, an autopsy report revealed Maro’s brain had extensive bleeding and hemorrhaging. She also suffered bruises to her face, arms, legs, torso, feet, and skull.

Court documents reveal that Almaru claimed Maro’s death was an accident.

A GoFundMe raised $45,000 to help with Maro’s funeral expenses, according to WGN-9.

