Almost a dozen hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP — Almost a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Miami Township Saturday night.
News Center 7 previously reported that the two-car crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-75 in Miami Township.
A Buick Enclave, driven by Aylissa Conley, 36, of Monroe, was found to be at fault.
Conley was cited for following a car too closely and not wearing a seatbelt, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Conley and their four passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Ford F-150 was the other vehicle involved in the crash.
All six of its occupants were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, OSP said.
The interstate was shut down for around an hour while crews investigated.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
