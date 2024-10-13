Several injured after crash shuts down I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Saturday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

I-75 South, near the Montgomery County and Warren County line is closed.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on I-75 S at mile marker 41, beyond Austin Blvd.

Information on the number or extent of injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

