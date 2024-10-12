‘An incredible adventure;’ Local pizzeria announces closure

SIDNEY — A local, family-owned pizzeria has closed its doors permanently.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The owner of Amelio’s Pizzeria on S. Ohio Avenue in Sidney took to social media on Friday to announce they would be closing.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I have to announce that we have closed the doors permanently,” they wrote.

Amelio’s was known for its brick-oven pizza and specialty sandwiches.

“It has been an incredible adventure that I will never regret no matter how it ended,” the owner said. “I have met so many wonderful people, made some lasting friendships, learned some tough and rewarding lessons, and can move forward being proud to have pursued my lifelong dream, even though it only lasted a few short years.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



