Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:26 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 200 block of East Bruce Ave on reports of a shooting.

It is unclear if a victim has been located at this time. No suspect information was immediately available.

Officers are on scene investigating the reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

