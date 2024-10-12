Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 1:26 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 200 block of East Bruce Ave on reports of a shooting.
It is unclear if a victim has been located at this time. No suspect information was immediately available.
Officers are on scene investigating the reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story.
