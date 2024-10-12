Police: Driver hospitalized after running stop sign, crashing underneath semi in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A driver is in the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck in Huber Heights Friday night, according to a Huber Heights police officer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Huber Heights police and medics were called to the intersection of SR-235 and Coca-Cola Boulevard just before 10 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Homeowner of residence featured on ‘Scariest House in America’ shares story
- 58-year-old woman arrested after human remains found in Ohio house
- 25-year-old man shot, killed while getting haircut; Man recently released from prison arrested
News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw an SUV underneath a semi-truck.
An officer said the SUV driver ran a stop sign on SR-235 and hit the semi.
The SUV driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and the semi-truck driver was not injured.
The Huber Heights Police Department will continue to investigate this crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]