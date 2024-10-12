Police: Driver hospitalized after running stop sign, crashing underneath semi in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A driver is in the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck in Huber Heights Friday night, according to a Huber Heights police officer.

Huber Heights police and medics were called to the intersection of SR-235 and Coca-Cola Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw an SUV underneath a semi-truck.

An officer said the SUV driver ran a stop sign on SR-235 and hit the semi.

The SUV driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and the semi-truck driver was not injured.

The Huber Heights Police Department will continue to investigate this crash.

