Homeowner of residence featured on ‘Scariest House in America’ shares story

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A historic church-turned-private residence is getting national attention months after having her home vandalized.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson looks inside the home featured on 'Scariest House in America'

The building is located next to Willow View Cemetery on Wagner Ford Road in Harrison Township.

Jess Hess owns the property and said she has mixed emotions about being featured on the HGTV series.

On one hand, she thinks it’s cool, but she also doesn’t want to be told her house may be haunted.

“I’m weird. I don’t necessarily believe in the spookier stuff, so I don’t see anything. I don’t experience anything. But I am also afraid of everything and I’m terrified of the dark,” Hess said.

