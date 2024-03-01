Bricks thrown through windows of historic chapel, inside turned upside down; man charged

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A historic Harrison Township chapel is almost unrecognizable after being vandalized.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, Jess Hess and a friend bought the chapel on Wagner Ford six years ago and transformed it into a photography studio and home which she refers to as “Castle Morningstar.”

Hess remembers being so excited to find a unique and beautiful place to launch her business and build a home.

But those hopes and dreams were shattered after a man allegedly went on an hours-long rampage outside and inside the building.

“You could barely open the door, all the furniture, was piled,” Hess said.

A space that was once full of art made by Hess and her friends is now full of broken glass and debris.

Hess’ surveillance camera caught a man identified as 44-year-old Kurt Griggs throwing bricks and breaking dozens of windows around the property Thursday morning.

Deputies arrived after she called them and took Griggs into custody.

“He ripped this up, he tore down all the TVs, he was climbing on ladders to pull the things off the walls in my room,” Hess said.

She became emotional as she remembered the years of hard work she put into making the historic chapel her home and business.

“This is my happy place with the sun coming in the windows and looking at all my art, it’s just really bad. I hate being here now,” she said.

While friends and family are helping her with the cleanup, some things are irreplaceable.

Griggs was charged Friday afternoon in Vandalia Municipal Court with felony counts of burglary and vandalism.

An online fundraiser has been set up by Hess’ loved ones to help support her.

