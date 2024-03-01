Urgent search for woman beaten unconscious, put in car and driven away from Dayton gas station

DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the public’s help after an “extremely violent’ assault happened at a gas station in the city earlier this week.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is out in the area where this attack happened, asking questions and gathering new information. We’ll break down the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The attack happened Monday night a the United Dairy Farmers gas station at 1943 E. Siebenthaler Avenue.

>> Semi dangles from bridge over Ohio River following crash

Police said a man and woman arrived at the gas station in a dark-colored GMC SUV together. An argument broke out inside the vehicle and that’s when the victim got out of the SUV and started to walk away. That’s when the attack occurred.

The man beat the woman, knocked her out, and stomped on her neck. Police said she may have also had her arm or leg run over by the then-driveress SUV before the man put her back in the vehicle.

“We can say when she was placed in the vehicle, she appeared to be unconscious. Her body was lifeless,” Major Brian Johns said on Friday, noting police are very concerned for her safety.

When they left the gas station, the SUV eventually got on southbound Interstate 75.

Police are asking for help identifying both the suspect and victim in this incident. Police are unsure if they are from the area.

>> Fairborn man shot, killed in southern Ohio; Daughter’s ex-boyfriend facing murder charges

The victim has been described as a woman in her late 20s to early 30s. She’s between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and has blonde hair. She was last seen in an animal print dress and a black jacket.

The suspect is a bald man with a goatee in his late 40s or early 50s. He’s around 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a gold chain that appeared to have a ring on it.

If you have any information about the suspect, victim, vehicle, or anything else about the incident, you can contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

©2024 Cox Media Group