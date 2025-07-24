Officer shoots at reported stolen vehicle during chase in Clark County; 2 remain at large

SPRINGFIELD — Two people remain on the run after being chased by law enforcement in Clark County early Thursday morning.

Clark County deputies initially tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 around 1:40 a.m., but the driver wouldn’t stop and reached speeds over 100 mph, according to the Springfield Police Division.

The suspect vehicle got off the interstate at State Route 72 and then entered the city of Springfield.

At this point, both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Springfield Police had joined the chase effort.

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield said officers positioned themselves ahead of the chase and deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the suspect at the intersection of E. John Street and Clifton Avenue.

“During the course of the incident, a Springfield officer discharged their firearm at the suspect vehicle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The suspect continued to drive off and was chased through the city.

The suspect vehicle later hit a parked car while negotiating a turn. It kept going for a short distance and then eventually stopped near Southern Parkway and Singer Street.

After stopping, two people got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. They remain at large at this time.

A third person, a juvenile male, was found in the backseat and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The city said the officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending review.

Anyone who witnessed the chase or has information is asked to call police at (937) 324-7716.

