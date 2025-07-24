Large police presence reported at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers responded to the area of W. Third Street and N. Broadway Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner ID body found in debris of garage fire in March
- 3 Ohio officers shot in ambush, 2 in critical condition; suspect killed
- Woman dead after shooting in Springfield; police arrest suspect
Dispatchers confirmed that at one point, a county-wide call for assistance was put out but that has since been cancelled.
iWitness7 viewers have reported a large number of cruisers and at least one medic on the scene.
This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group