Large police presence reported at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton.

Officers responded to the area of W. Third Street and N. Broadway Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers confirmed that at one point, a county-wide call for assistance was put out but that has since been cancelled.

iWitness7 viewers have reported a large number of cruisers and at least one medic on the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

