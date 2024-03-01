Fairborn man shot, killed in southern Ohio; Daughter’s ex-boyfriend facing murder charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairborn man is dead after being shot in Scioto County in February, a spokesperson from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

46-year-old Joseph Morris, of Fairborn, died on Feb. 22.

Local man shot in southern Ohio; daughter's ex-boyfriend arrested

On Feb. 17, Morris was allegedly shot by his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, John Moore, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Morris was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and flown to Grant Trauma Center in Columbus.

Moore was initially arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

Following Morris’ death, Moore’s charges were upgraded, the spokesperson said.

Moore is now charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, and weapons under disability, the spokesperson said.

