Braided cable kills 13-year-old boy riding electric scooter through grass

WASHINGTON — A 13-year-old boy who was critically injured after hitting a braided cable while riding an electric scooter has died from his injuries.

On May 2, around 4:30 p.m., police in Everett, Washington, were dispatched to the 8800 block of Fifth Ave West on reports of a crash, our Seattle sister station KIRO-7 reported.

The teen was riding his electric scooter southbound on Fifth Ave West and tried to cut through a grassy lot to reach a nearby cul-de-sac, according to police.

As he crossed the lot, he struck a braided metal cable that had been stretched between a fence post and a traffic bollard, KIRO-7 reported.

The teen was seriously injured and taken by medics to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died from his injuries on May 5.

Officials with the City of Everett’s Risk Management team were notified, and the cable has since been removed from the lot, KIRO-7 reported.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

