Ohio 9-year-old’s accidental shopping spree turns into gift for animals in need

COLUMBUS — A cat-loving 9-year-old’s shopping spree turned into a donation for animals in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ben, a 9-year-old with a big heart and love for cats, got hold of his grandmother Helen’s phone.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ben stumbled onto Amazon and ordered cases of cat food, according to a social media post by Columbus Humane.

When boxes of cat food showed up at Helen’s home, she was surprised.

Ben and his grandma decided to donate the food to Columbus Humane.

“It turns out, the best moments sometimes come from the most unexpected places. Ben, you’re our favorite kind of mischief,” the shelter wrote on social media.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group