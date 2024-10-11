Casting spells, cooked body parts: Daughter accused of dismembering mother’s body

MOUNT OLIVET, Kentucky — A woman is accused of dismembering her mother’s body after multiple body parts were found in and around her home Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said that troopers were called to a home in Mount Olivet just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after dispatchers received a call regarding a dead body, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

A man who had arrived to work on Trudy Fields’ property said Fields did not answer the door when he knocked.

When he walked around to the back of the home to find herm, he told dispatchers he found a pile of hair that appeared to belong to her along with a blood-stained mattress and drag marks in the grass.

The man told dispatchers he followed the drag marks to the backyard, where he found what he believed to be Fields’ dismembered body lying in the grass, WCPO-9 TV reported.

When troopers arrived, they found Fields’ dismembered body lying in the grass near a blood-stained mattress. They also found a blood-stained stick and another mattress on the back porch.

The man told state troopers that he had last seen Fields one day earlier when she accompanied him to her property gate.

He said Fields and her daughters, 32-year-old Torilena Fields, were the only people at the home.

The man also said that Torilena was “casting spells on them and being confrontational,” according to a police report obtained by WCPO-9 TV.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the home.

When they entered, KSP said Torilena refused to exit and had to be removed form the home following multiple uses of tear gas around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Torilena appeared to have blood on her face, hands, and clothes, according to KSP.

Troopers searched the home and found multiple body parts cooked inside a stainless steel pot inside the oven.

One of the mattresses near Fields’ body also had multiple body parts and organs on it WCPO-9 TV reported.

Torilena Fields is charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, with more charges possible pending the investigation.

She is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center, according to jail records.

