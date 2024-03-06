‘Gross violation of privacy;’ Historic church broken into, trashed again for second time overnight

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman whose home and business was vandalized fell victim to a second invasion overnight.

News Center 7 previously reported deputies arrested a 44-year-old man identified as Kurt Griggs for throwing bricks, breaking in, and spending hours inside, destroying almost everything inside.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the large former church, and now home, was broken into again overnight.

“They smashed some things but for the most part, they were just stealing,” said Jess Hess.

Hess was almost too tired to cry about the second invasion of her safe spot.

“I’m picking up things that I already picked up, they broke things that weren’t already broken, peed on my stage,” Hess said.

Hess can not believe that less than a week after the 44-year-old man broke into her home and trashed it from top to bottom, she would be hit by thieves before the clean-up was finished.

She had to call deputies at 3 a.m. when she was notified her Wi-Fi had gone out. Deputies found a back door pried open, and there were dozens of missing items.

She and her fiance believe it was a couple because they turned all the lights off and at 4 a.m. heard voices.

“They heard us and ran into the woods,” Hess said.

Now that Hess has been hit again by a second invasion, she and her friends are barricading the doors and taking other measures to protect the place.

Hess’s fiance said they’re upgrading security but also plan to guard the building.

He’s trying to contain his own emotions while comforting a woman who admits she is mad and sad, both, all the time.

“All we can do is protect and rebuild, all I’ve got to do in the meantime is figure out how to make her feel safe again,” said Paolo Cartaino.

Hess said they’ve seen the good as hundreds have offered support and her mom has established a giving fund, but it’s hard to see the positive.

“It’s a gross violation of privacy because there’s not a single thing that wasn’t touched or poked through or looked at,” Hess said.

Sheriff’s deputies were not so lucky to have the people they think are responsible stick around this time, and there are no descriptions other than a man and woman.

Multiple cameras are now being installed in addition to the planned armed presence.

