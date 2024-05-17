Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying theft suspects in Kettering

KETTERING — Police are asking for help in identifying two theft suspects in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department said both are wanted for theft and receiving stolen property, according to a social media post.

The department posted pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Images show one male suspect wearing a yellow shirt with tattoos on both arms.

The second male suspect was shown wearing an orange shirt.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to call Detective Bodner at (937) 296-2519 and reference report #24-022077.





