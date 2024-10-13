City officials, police promote Halloween safety at annual event

TROTWOOD — Halloween is just a few weeks away and local officials are working to make sure the children in their communities stay safe while trick-or-treating.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to Trotwood’s Mayor and police officers about the importance of safety LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

For eight years, the City of Trotwood has hosted Trunk or Treat to ensure children have a safe environment to enjoy the holiday.

Trotwood police told News Center 7 that it’s important for parents to take some safety measures while the kids are out trick-or-treating.

“Mainly just make sure you stay with the kids…Try to inspect the candy when you get back home and make sure it’s not tampered with,” Officer Keiondre Taylor said.

