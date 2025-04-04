At-home haircuts, color forces local salon to close up shop, owners say

KETTERING — Self-sufficient clients are causing a local salon to close up shop.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the owners of 937 Salon and Spa in Kettering. They say customers’ habits have changed LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

“Low maintenance hairstyles, color. People are no longer getting haircuts, and some people are cutting their home,” Jason Laveck, salon co-owner said.

The owners of the salon have another location in Yellow Springs, focusing on hair.

“We’re hoping someone would come in and take over, purchase the equipment. And open up a space where this legacy can live on,” Laveck said.

We will continue to update this story.

