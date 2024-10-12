2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after shooting in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital after a shooting in an Ohio neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The shooting occurred at Shadymist Lane and Richwell Court, in Mount Airy, around 2:45 p.m., according to Cinncinati police.

WCPO-9 TV reports that police believe the three victims were inside a car at the time of the shooting.

According to a Cincinnati Police officer, one person was grazed in the head, one was shot in the thigh and the other was shot in the stomach.

It is unclear which victim sustained what injuries, but all are said to be in serious but stable condition.

Two of the victims were transported to UC Medical Center and the juvenile was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, WCPO-9 TV reports.

Information on any suspects was not immediately available.

