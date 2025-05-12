Woman crashes after trying to ‘get’ spider in car

TOLEDO — A woman said an unwanted passenger caused her to crash her car.

Toledo police were called to the intersection of Brown and Fearing for a vehicle that had hit the overhead rail bridge support beam, according to a crash report.

When firefighters asked her what happened, she said, “there was a spider in their car and they were trying to get it.”

The woman had a broken wrist.

She was cited for failure to control her vehicle.

