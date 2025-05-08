Valedictorian makes school history earning degree before diploma

DAYTON — A Dayton high school valedictorian made school history, earning his associate’s degree before receiving his high school diploma.

Thurgood Marshall STEM High School Valedictorian Justin Lee is the first student from the school to reach this academic achievement, a spokesperson for the Dayton Public School District said in a media release.

Lee will graduate with an associate’s degree in psychology from Sinclair Community College this month through the district’s College Credit Plus program.

The College Credit Plus program offers students the opportunity to take college-level courses at no cost. The program was designed to help students save time and money as they prepare for college and careers after graduation.

The college credits students earn in the program can be transferred to any Ohio public college or university, according to the release.

Private and out-of-state institutions often accept these credits as well.

“Justin’s accomplishment is nothing short of extraordinary. He represents the very best of what our students can achieve when given access to rigorous academic opportunities and strong support systems,” said Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools Dr. David Lawrence.

Lee will attend the University of Dayton on a full-ride Flyer Promise scholarship this fall. He plans to major in psychology, according to the release.

