1 killed in crash with semi truck in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash between a car and a semi truck in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on US Route 33 and Celina Mendon Road.

Eric Topp, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to deputies, Topp was driving a 2005 Cadillac southbound on Celina Mendon Road when he stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into the path of an oncoming Peterbilt semi truck.

The Mendon Fire Department, Rockford Fire Department, Celina EMS and MCERV all assisted at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is still under investigation.

