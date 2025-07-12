Can you help? Authorities looking for 77-year-old man who never arrived to work

GREENE COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man from Xenia.

Authorities in Greene County are looking for Richard Hayslip, 77.

Hayslip left his home on Cincinnati Avenue to go to work around 6 a.m. on Saturday, but never arrived, according to the alert.

Authorities are concerned for his safety as he suffers from medical issues.

Hayslip is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 164 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, camo shoes and a red and white fishing hat.

The vehicle involved is a 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Ohio plate number HWX5773. The truck has a camper shell on the bed.

If you see Hayslip, call 911 or contact the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at (937) 372-9901.

