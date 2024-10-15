Several Ohio schools placed on lockdown after nearby deadly shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Cincinnati — Several schools were placed on brief lockdowns after a deadly shooting in Cincinnati on Monday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Cincinnati police found a 23-year-old man shot in the 1700 block of Llanfair Avenue in College Hill.

The victim was identified as Danias Weaver, 23, and was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting occurred near College Hill Fundamental Academy; however, it was not on school property, according to WCPO-9.

Cincinnati Public Schools officials said the academy and Aiken High School were placed on a temporary “lockout,” with the doors locked and no visitors allowed. The lockouts were later lifted.

Mercy McAuley High School was also placed on a brief lockdown as police activity was in the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

