At least 2 injured after shooting results in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least two people were hurt after a shooting resulted in a crash in Springfield.

Around 3 p.m., police were called to the area of East Euclid Avenue and South Limestone Street, according to a Springfield dispatcher.

A shooting had resulted in a crash, and there are two victims, dispatchers confirmed.

Information on their conditions was not available.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

