Boil advisory issued for parts of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Parts of Montgomery County are under a boil advisory after a water main break.

Jefferson Regional Water Authority said due to a water main break, customers with account numbers in books 9-16 are under a boil advisory until further notice.

To find out what zone you are in, customers can log onto their payment portal or call JRWA at 937-866-0002.

Anyone in this area should use commercially bottled water or boil their tap water before consuming.

