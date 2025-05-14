Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old Greene County girl; can you help?

GREENE COUNTY — Do you recognize this girl?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Brianna Dupree, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

She is from Bath Township.

Dupree is 5’7″ with brown hair and eyes and weighs 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

If you have any information, call (937) 376-5111 or 911.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group