Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old Greene County girl; can you help?

GREENE COUNTY — Do you recognize this girl?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Brianna Dupree, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 juveniles arrested after traffic stop involving stolen car
- Popeyes manager shot in drive-thru over burnt biscuits
- Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash on I-75, state troopers say
She is from Bath Township.
Dupree is 5’7″ with brown hair and eyes and weighs 125 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.
If you have any information, call (937) 376-5111 or 911.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group