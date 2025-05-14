2 juveniles in custody after traffic stop involving stolen car

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Several Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to a traffic stop involving a stolen car in Harrison Township Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The traffic stop happened in the area of Payne Avenue and Scherer Avenue just after 8 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash on I-75, state troopers say
- Popeyes manager shot in drive-thru over burnt biscuits
- Texas-based chicken restaurant to open 4 locations in the region
A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on scene told News Center 7 that two juveniles were driving a car stolen out of Dayton.
A deputy tried to pull the car over, but the juveniles got out and ran.
Authorities chased the juveniles and eventually took them into custody.
The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that deputies had two people at gunpoint.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group