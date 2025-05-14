13 students injured after school bus drives off busy state route

ADAMS COUNTY — 13 children were hurt after a bus drove off a busy state route early Wednesday.
A school bus from Adams County Ohio Valley School District was traveling on state Route 125 when the bus drove off the right side of the road around 6:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a media release.
The bus driver was identified as Russell Ricketts, Jr., 30, from Manchester, Ohio.
The bus hit a culvert, an embankment, and a large rock before coming to a stop.
The reason the bus veered off the road is unknown.
Of the 16 students riding the bus, 13 were treated for minor non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Ricketts Jr. was also treated for minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt when the bus crashed.
The crash remains under investigation.
