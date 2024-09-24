Teen accused of deadly stabbing in Sidney to find out if prosecutors can charge him as an adult

SIDNEY — A 16-year-old murder suspect could learn as soon as next month if prosecutors can charge him as an adult in Shelby County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police arrested the suspect at his house in Sidney after a nine-hour SWAT standoff.

On Tuesday, News Center 7 heard testimony from a witness and the lead investigator on the case for Sidney police.

“Holding two knives in each hand and he is off to the right of the two individuals that are fighting,” said Detective Bobby Benshoff with the Sidney Police Department.

Prosecutors and the defense were able to ask both men questions on the stand.

Prosecutors revealed they believe the 16-year-old suspect had help hiding the murder weapons after two violent crimes. They accuse the teen of working with two other people to hide two large kitchen knives.

According to prosecutors, the knives were moved around and hidden in three different places inside a house in Sidney before police found them in the basement.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the suspect is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Christian Vaughn and critically wounding another boy in the knife attack.

Sidney police say it happened during a “group fight” involving 10 people at a park in the city in May.

The fight was caught on surveillance video.

Vaughn’s family was in court Tuesday and watched his final moments as prosecutors played the video in court.

After hearing testimony on Tuesday, the judge now has to decide whether to move this case to adult court.

Neither side gave closing arguments in person in court Tuesday Instead, they have to put their closing arguments in writing. They have two weeks to get them to the judge in writing. After that, the judge,

