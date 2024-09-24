Man accused of causing muti-county chase, SWAT standoff ending in Miamisburg formally charged

WARREN COUNTY — A 32-year-old man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase and causing a SWAT standoff last month is now facing formal charges.

Johnathon E. Brown, of Hamilton, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury Monday on felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a vehicle, inducing panic, and interference with the operation of a train, according to court records.

On Aug. 16, several southwestern Ohio law enforcement agencies and state patrol were advised to look out for a stolen Chevrolet Silverado involved in an incident in Butler Township.

Two hours later, a Franklin Police Department officer located the truck and tried to stop it on southbound Interstate 75 near Franklin Lebanon Road. Brown took off and a pursuit began.

State troopers joined the chase near State Routes 63 and 4 in Monroe. A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to News Center 7 that stop sticks were used, but Brown continued driving on the truck’s rims for several miles.

In the grand jury report filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court, investigators accused Brown of attempting “to cause physical harm to a police officer with a motor vehicle” during the chase.

The chase ended on W. Linden Avenue near N. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg after Brown drove into the side of a CSX train.

The impact pushed the truck off the south side of the roadway, the spokesperson said.

Brown refused to exit the truck, prompting a SWAT standoff.

After several hours, Brown was taken into custody and transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Brown is booked in the Warren County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for his arraignment.

