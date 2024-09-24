UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted after Hazmat responds to water treatment plant in Sidney

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 7:25 a.m.
A shelter-in-place was lifted after Hazmat crews responded to a water treatment plant in Sidney early Tuesday morning.
As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 Daybreak, firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Court Street on initial reports of a possible chlorine leak.
The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency wrote on social media that the Sidney Fire Department issued a shelter-in-lace for a 1.5-mile radius from the 800 block of Court Street.
“All clear... shelter-in-place directive has been lifted,” said Chad Hollinger, Sidney Fire Chief on social media.
The shelter-in-place was lifted at 4:08 a.m.
News Center 7 has contacted the City of Sidney for information and will update this story.
