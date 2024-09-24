Local

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted after Hazmat responds to water treatment plant in Sidney

By WHIO Staff

Hazmat crews called to water treatment plant in Sidney Photo contributed by Stringr

By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 7:25 a.m.

A shelter-in-place was lifted after Hazmat crews responded to a water treatment plant in Sidney early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 Daybreak, firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Court Street on initial reports of a possible chlorine leak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency wrote on social media that the Sidney Fire Department issued a shelter-in-lace for a 1.5-mile radius from the 800 block of Court Street.

“All clear... shelter-in-place directive has been lifted,” said Chad Hollinger, Sidney Fire Chief on social media.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 4:08 a.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the City of Sidney for information and will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Hazmat crews responded to the water treatment plant in Sidney early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are making phone calls and will have the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 425 a.m.

Firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Court Street on initial reports of a possible chlorine leak, according to Sidney Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Further information about why crews were called or if anyone was hurt was not available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a possible chlorine leak in the basement near the loading dock.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read