UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted after Hazmat responds to water treatment plant in Sidney

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 7:25 a.m.

A shelter-in-place was lifted after Hazmat crews responded to a water treatment plant in Sidney early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 Daybreak, firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Court Street on initial reports of a possible chlorine leak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency wrote on social media that the Sidney Fire Department issued a shelter-in-lace for a 1.5-mile radius from the 800 block of Court Street.

“All clear... shelter-in-place directive has been lifted,” said Chad Hollinger, Sidney Fire Chief on social media.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 4:08 a.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the City of Sidney for information and will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Hazmat crews responded to the water treatment plant in Sidney early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are making phone calls and will have the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 425 a.m.

Firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Court Street on initial reports of a possible chlorine leak, according to Sidney Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Further information about why crews were called or if anyone was hurt was not available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a possible chlorine leak in the basement near the loading dock.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



